Jessica de Jesus named deputy design director of initiatives

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Creative Director Amy King and Design Director Taylor Le:

We’re pleased to announce that Jessica de Jesus has been named deputy design director of initiatives for the Los Angeles Times.

De Jesus joined The Times in May 2021 in a temporary role as the senior art director for Image, leading and developing the art and design direction starting with the magazine’s third issue. In her new role, she’ll continue to oversee Image with a heavy focus on brand building as well as manage emerging projects.

Previously, she was the creative director at Bitch Media, a pop culture-focused, feminist nonprofit media organization. She is also the founder of neonhoneytigerlily, a creative studio with a focus on empowering marginalized voices and designing for social good, and began her career as an art director for brand partnerships at GOOD. Her work has been recognized by the Society of Publication Designers and AIGA.

De Jesus was born in Manila, Philippines, grew up in New Haven, Conn., and holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design from Massachusetts College of Art and Design. She has lived in Los Angeles for 10 years and is looking forward to celebrating the beauty of L.A. through inclusive perspectives and storytelling across The Times.

She started in her new position Monday.