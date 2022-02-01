Kelcie Pegher promoted to deputy editor of partnerships

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor for Audience Samantha Melbourneweaver:

Kelcie Pegher has been promoted to deputy editor of partnerships of the audience engagement team.

This promotion also comes with an investment in the partnerships team. Pegher will hire a multiplatform editor who will manage the day-to-day coordination, push alerts and optimization of The Times’ journalism on news aggregator platforms.

Pegher’s promotion and the investment in our partnerships speaks to the power and importance of working with outside organizations to amplify Times journalism for audiences worldwide and to create innovative experiences that push storytelling forward.

Pegher joined The Times in 2018 as a multiplatform editor working on the News Desk and was promoted to assistant editor for off-platform partnerships in 2019. A Pittsburgh native, Pegher was a reporter in Maryland at community newspapers, including the Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

During her tenure at The Times, Pegher has worked with our business-side colleagues to grow our partnerships, among them with Apple News, which reaches more than half a billion readers worldwide. Along the way, she has built and experimented with new storytelling tools these platforms afford and has ferried some of The Times’ most ambitious projects, such as the investigation on nuclear waste buried in the Marshall Islands, into massive presentations on partner apps, all the while maintaining The Times’ best practices and setting new standards for how content is shared.

At a time when the news landscape has only become more fractured across apps and devices around the world, Pegher has ensured that the incomparable work of The Times shines for audiences who may not otherwise come into contact with the work the publication produces.

In her new role, Pegher will become a main point of contact with the marketing and advertising departments to help identify opportunities that can help the brand reach and engage new audiences. She will also continue to work within and outside the organization to identify innovative growth opportunities and win new audiences.

She will continue to manage partnerships where journalism intersects with technology powerhouses and will work closely with the data, product and editorial teams to ensure The Times’ work is reaching the widest possible audience across distribution channels.

Pegher began her role Jan. 9.