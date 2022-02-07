Michelle Woo joins The Times as West Coast experiences editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Amy King:

Michelle Woo has joined the Los Angeles Times as West Coast experiences editor. In her new role, Woo will oversee the West Coast experiences team — formerly known as the travel team.

Before joining The Times, Woo was a senior editor at Medium, where she was the editor in chief of Forge, Medium’s publication for personal development. During her time at Medium she also launched its #StopAsianHate blog and wrote the quick morning newsletter, “The Forge Daily Tip.”

Prior to Medium, Woo was a parenting editor at Lifehacker, where she launched, wrote and edited the parenting vertical Offspring. Woo has also worked at Reddit, OC Weekly, KoreAm and the Arizona Republic. Her work has been recognized by the Los Angeles Press Club, Orange County Press Club and the Assn. of Alternative Newsweeklies.

Woo wants to help readers discover the sights and secrets of the West Coast. “The isolation of the past two years has reminded us of our deep human desire to get out and explore,” she said.

Woo started in her new role Monday.