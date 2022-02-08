Dave Bennett promoted to News copy desk lead

Sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor for Multiplatform Copy Editing Loree Matsui and News Copy Desk Manager John Penner:

We’re pleased to announce that Dave Bennett is a lead on the News copy desk.

Bennett worked for The Times from 2001 to 2014 on the National and Sports copy desks, spending the last eight of those years as the Sports copy chief. After leaving Southern California, he worked on the universal desk at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in his native Pennsylvania.

He returned to The Times in November 2020 as a temporary multiplatform editor on the News copy desk before moving into a part-time staff position and now a full-time role. In addition to working on the night copy desk, he has pitched in on the A.M. and Sports copy desks and wrote a Column One, “Fifty years ago, the Pirates fielded first all-Black lineup, a milestone for diversity.”

Bennett started his career at the Journal-News in Hamilton, Ohio, and has also worked at the Sun News in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and the Cincinnati Enquirer.

He began his new role Monday.