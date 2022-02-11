Los Angeles Times NFT Collection Set to Launch Monday

The Times is offering its first-ever NFTs and other commemorative items in honor of the Rams Super Bowl run.

The Los Angeles Times, L.A.’s hometown paper since 1881, is celebrating the Rams’ NFC Championship with commemorative items, including its first-ever NFT collection, back issues and other keepsakes.

The Times’ NFTs will be minted on nft.latimes.com, in collaboration with L.A.-based artist Mister Sampson and GuardianLink, after Sunday’s game. The collection is scheduled to drop Monday at 9 a.m. PST, and The Times’ creative works associated with the NFTs can be displayed for personal, non-commercial use.

Shop L.A. Times, the paper’s online store, is currently offering a variety of commemorative items in honor of the NFC champs, including special print sections, an L.A. Rams newspaper book, framed plaques, replica coins and fan apparel, with additional items to be added following the game.

For the Los Angeles Times’ complete coverage of Super Bowl LVI, go to latimes.com/superbowl.