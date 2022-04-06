Tony Briscoe joins The Times as an environmental reporter

﻿The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Hector Becerra:

Tony Briscoe has joined the Los Angeles Times as an environmental reporter, focusing on the intersection of air quality and environmental health.

Briscoe comes to The Times from ProPublica in Chicago, where he was an investigative reporter who delved deeply into matters of racial inequity and government neglect. In 2020, he contributed to newsroom coverage of racial disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic that was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for public service.

Previously, he was an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune and wrote extensively about issues facing the Great Lakes and the impacts of climate change in the Midwest. His story subjects included the ubiquity of plastics pollution, how invasive mussels have decimated the fishing industry in lakes Michigan and Huron and how giant slicks of toxin-producing bacteria threaten drinking water in Ohio. He received the Peter Lisagor Award for best science and environmental reporting in Chicago in 2019 and 2020.

A graduate of Michigan State University, he began his career as a breaking news reporter at the Detroit News.

Advertisement

Briscoe started his role April 4.