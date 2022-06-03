Doug Norwood to join The Times as a Features copy desk lead

Sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor for Multiplatform Editing Loree Matsui and Features Copy Desk Manager Blake Hennon:

We’re pleased to announce that Doug Norwood will be a lead on the Features copy desk.

Norwood was born and raised in North Carolina, and he worked at newspapers there and in Georgia and Florida after graduating from Elon College. In 1992, he joined the Washington Post as a copy editor in the Style section and has worked there ever since, including a 12-year stint as the section’s copy desk chief.

He lives just outside Washington, D.C., with his dog, Rocky, and enjoys attending theater, movies, concerts and sports events, visiting national parks and volunteering at his Downtown D.C. church’s homeless program. He has an adult daughter, Claire, who is a social worker in Philadelphia. Current obsession: Wordle.

He starts June 13.