Julia Carmel joins The Times as West Coast experiences reporter

The following announcement was sent on behalf of West Coast experiences editor Michelle Woo:

Julia Carmel has joined the Los Angeles Times as West Coast experiences reporter. In their role, Carmel will write guides and stories that give people activities to do in L.A. and the West.

Before joining The Times, Carmel was a reporter at the New York Times, covering night life, culture and queer communities. They wrote stories that included an investigation into Subway’s “tuna” sandwiches, a feature on local burlesque performers and a weeks-long interactive project on the return of New York City night life. Carmel also co-wrote the NYT’s Summer in the City newsletter , a curated guide to summer fun for New Yorkers. Last year, they worked on the Pulitzer Prize-winning team that covered the global spread of coronavirus in 2021.

Carmel graduated from Binghamton University with a degree in English, rhetoric and global cultures. They have experience with radio broadcasting, Instagram-based storytelling and graphic design. Having spent significant stretches of time living and working in Los Angeles, Carmel is captivated by all the city has to offer.

“I’m excited to find some of the most fun, odd and interesting things for people to do along the West Coast,” Carmel said. “I’m feeling so lucky to be part of the team.”

Carmel started in their new role Monday.