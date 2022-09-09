Martina Ibáñez-Baldor promoted to deputy design director for Latino initiatives

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Creative Director Amy King and Design Director Taylor Le:

We are excited to announce that Martina Ibáñez-Baldor has been promoted to deputy design director for Latino initiatives at the Los Angeles Times.

Ibáñez-Baldor was previously a senior art director leading art direction for L.A. Times Plants and the Latinx Files newsletter. She joined The Times in 2015 as a Metpro fellow and worked on various sections, including main news, California, Opinion, Business and Entertainment.

She was the lead art director for the Food section when it relaunched in 2019. She has also spearheaded projects such as the Chicano Moratorium zine and the Día de Muertos digital altar and created the series Plant PPL that highlights people of color in the plant world.

Before joining The Times, Ibáñez-Baldor worked for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Milwaukee Magazine. She was born in Toronto, raised in Milwaukee and has a degree in journalism and Spanish from Marquette University. She also studied graphic design at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design.

Ibáñez-Baldor is looking forward to continuing to elevate the voices of Latinos and underrepresented communities in Los Angeles and finding new, creative ways of storytelling.