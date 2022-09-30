Steve Clow named assistant managing editor for California projects and innovation

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Executive Editor Kevin Merida and Deputy Managing Editor Hector Becerra:

We’re pleased to announce that Steve Clow has been named assistant managing editor for California projects and innovation.

In his new position, Clow will help guide our most ambitious journalism, communicating regularly with editors in Metro to identify stories that can be elevated while reaching larger and more diverse audiences. With a mission of improving and showcasing our talent, reporting and storytelling, Clow will act as a liaison to L.A. Times Studios, “L.A. Times Today,” the podcast team, the events team and other platforms.

In this job, Clow will continue to lend his expertise and eye as a line editor, but he will also work with Becerra, other editors and reporters to identify pathways toward greater innovation and ways to challenge ourselves and our journalism. Even before taking on this new position, Clow marshaled projects — including “Dirty John,” “Man in the Window” and “The Trials of Frank Carson” — that stretched our newsroom’s capabilities and attracted the interest of Hollywood.

He will retain many of his current duties, including leading a team of local government and politics reporters.

Clow joined The Times in 1993 and has spent time in several departments, including National, Sports and Calendar. Over the last decade in Metro, he has had a significant hand in some of our most recognized work, including coverage that received the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for feature writing and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news. He also edited or participated in the editing of stories that have won Loeb, Edward R. Murrow, Mayborn, Overseas Press Club, RFK and Meyer Berger awards.