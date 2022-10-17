Raul Roa joins The Times’ newsroom as a photo editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Executive Director of Photography Calvin Hom and Director of Photography Kate Kuo:

We are pleased to announce that Raul Roa has joined the staff of the Los Angeles Times as a photo editor. Roa will oversee photography for Los Angeles Times en Español and the new Latino vertical and will help out in other areas as well.

A veteran visual journalist, Roa joined Times Community News as a staff photographer in 2009 and became TCN photo editor in 2021. Earlier this year, he began editing and shooting for L.A. Times en Español. Over the years, he has done multiple assignments for The Times as well.

Prior to joining TCN, Roa spent five years with the San Gabriel Valley Newspaper Group, which owns the Pasadena Star-News, the Whittier Daily News and San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Before landing a staff job, he was a well-known Southern California freelance photographer. Roa enjoys nature photography, astrophotography and the frustrating hobby of attempting to photograph airplanes seemingly crossing the moon.

A longtime Whittier resident, Roa received an associate degree from Citrus College in Glendora. He started in his new role Monday.