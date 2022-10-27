Hugo Martín to join the Fast Break Desk as an assistant editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Shelby Grad and Assistant Managing Editor for News B.J. Terhune:

The Fast Break Desk is pleased to announce the addition of Hugo Martín, who joins the breaking news operation as an assistant editor Monday.

A graduate of the Minority Editorial Training Program, Martín has worked for the Los Angeles Times for more than 30 years, covering Los Angeles City Hall, transportation, travel, politics, outdoor recreation and business. He was part of the Metro team that won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news in 1998 for coverage of the police shootout in North Hollywood, in 1995 for coverage of the aftermath of the Northridge earthquake and in 1992 for reporting on the Los Angeles riots. This year, Martín won a first-place award from the Los Angeles Press Club for an investigative story he wrote on executive salaries during the pandemic.

He is an avid Lakers fan, an executive member of the newsroom’s guild and a devoted father.