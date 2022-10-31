Tyler R. Tynes named L.A. Times sports culture critic

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor for Sports Iliana Limón Romero:

Tyler R. Tynes, an award-winning multimedia journalist, is joining the Los Angeles Times as a sports culture critic.

Tynes most recently worked at GQ magazine, where his profiles and interviews focused on the intersection of sports, fashion and activism as the first staff sportswriter in the magazine’s history.

Advertisement

He is an ambitious, innovative voice who will help us cover the culture of sports in Los Angeles and its influence around the world, a writer who will engage and surprise our audience across all our storytelling platforms.

Tynes grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from King’s College in Wilkes Barre, Penn., in 2015. His work has been featured in the “Best American Sports Writing” anthology. Before joining GQ, he was a staff writer at the Ringer, where he focused on the convergence of race, politics and sports and hosted and produced podcasts. He previously was a staff writer at Vox Media’s SB Nation and a reporter at the Press of Atlantic City in New Jersey. He also has contributed to the Philadelphia Daily News and Philadelphia Inquirer.

In 2020, the Atlantic listed Tynes’ six-part audio documentary on the life of quarterback Cam Newton as one of the 50 best podcasts of the year, and the Podcast Academy from the Awards for Excellence in Audio nominated “The Cam Chronicles” for an Ambie for best sports podcast.

“There is no better representation of the pugnacity necessary for sports journalism than in the halls of the Los Angeles Times,” Tynes said. “Maya Angelou said once that it’s dangerous to concern oneself too damned much with ‘being an artist,’ that it’s more important to just get the work done. I’ve always found that philosophy wise. Because in this world, you must be unmistakably proud of who you are, and willing to bleed for your passions despite anyone’s opinions. That is where the game finds me today. I am honored, proud and prepared to come out swinging.”

Sports were a big part of Tynes’ childhood growing up on the north side of Philadelphia. He recalls walking into Center City on Sundays with his grandfather and purchasing copies of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Daily News, devouring the sports section and later debating his thoughts about local athletes — like Allen Iverson and Donovan McNabb — on the block with his neighbors.

His mother, Sarah Hinton, a former medical assistant turned resident service director, passed a strong work ethic to her son.

“My mother is my biggest inspiration,” Tynes said. “At every turn, she fought for what was needed for our family down North Philly. She’s my constant source of inspiration and reminds me of what it requires to continue to hone my craft and keep up my lifelong determination to keep improving.”

Tynes resides in Brooklyn and will soon move to Los Angeles. He starts today.