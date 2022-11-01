Jason Sanchez joins the Times staff as a Features copy editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor for Multiplatform Editing Loree Matsui and Features Copy Desk Manager Blake Hennon:

We’re pleased to announce that Jason Sanchez has joined the Times staff on the Features copy desk.

Sanchez is a lifelong Southern Californian. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism from Cal State Fullerton in 2020. At Fullerton, he was an editor on the lifestyle desk at the student newspaper, the Daily Titan, and deejayed a hip-hop show for the campus radio station.

He first joined The Times as a Dow Jones News Fund intern in the summer of 2021. When he returned as an L.A. Times fellow last fall, he worked on the AM and Features copy desks and did a rotation with the Newsletters team.

Outside of work, you can catch him eating enchiladas, hanging out with friends, going to concerts, tackling his reading list and rewatching the same couple of TV shows.

Sanchez began his role Oct. 30.