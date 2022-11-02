Angeline Woo joins The Times as photo editor for Food

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Director of Photography Kate Kuo:

I’m pleased to announce Angeline Woo has joined the Los Angeles Times as the photo editor for Food. In her role, she will help develop the editorial direction of The Times’ food photography and associated media.

Woo started her career as an editorial photographer and creative director for food brands. She is a graduate of UC Irvine and the founder of El Ojo Agency and Founders + Food.

Woo is a Los Angeles native who spent her childhood in her family’s restaurants. She is looking forward to visually representing the food landscape of Los Angeles. She started in her role Monday.