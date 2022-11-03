Carol Cormaci promoted to executive editor of the Daily Pilot

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor John Canalis:

I am pleased to announce that Carol Cormaci has been named executive editor of the Daily Pilot. She will oversee our Times Community News division in Orange County.

Cormaci spent 22 years working for the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she was editor and general manager of her hometown paper. She worked for the Sun both before and after The Times acquired it in 2005.

In 2010, Cormaci became managing editor of TCN North, which then included the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader, and helped us run those titles until we sold them in 2020.

After a brief break, Cormaci rejoined us as managing editor of the Daily Pilot, where she has done a phenomenal job of operating the paper remotely during the pandemic. She also runs the twice-weekly TimesOC newsletter, which has grown to 30,000 subscribers in a relatively short period of time.

She started in her new role Sunday.