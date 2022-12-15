Karim Doumar joins the L.A. Times as head of Newsletters

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor Samantha Melbourneweaver:

I’m pleased to announce that Karim Doumar has joined the Los Angeles Times as our new head of newsletters.

In this role, Doumar will oversee our portfolio of newsletter products, work to improve their reach, create new forms of innovative storytelling and foster our close relationships with our many newsletter subscribers.

He will manage the Newsletters team and work closely with editors and reporters across the newsroom who write and edit our various newsletters. He’ll also work alongside our colleagues in product, advertising and marketing to create new and better experiences and develop smart business models around our messaging projects.

Doumar comes to us from ProPublica, where he was deputy newsletter editor. He’s also done engagement and reporting at CityLab, and teaches at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. He’s a graduate of UC Berkeley, where he was editor in chief of the Daily Californian. He started Nov. 28.