L.A. Times’ Nolan D. McCaskill Named Young Journalist of Excellence by the WABJ

Los Angeles Times Congressional Reporter Nolan D. McCaskill has been named Young Journalist of Excellence in the Washington Association of Black Journalists (WABJ) Special Honors Awards program.

The award was presented at a gala in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10. Before joining The Times in September 2021, McCaskill spent nearly seven years at Politico, where he covered breaking news, Congress, the Trump White House, the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, and race and policy.

“Nolan is an exceptional journalist, unafraid to tackle any assignment, and we’re thrilled that both his ambition and talent has been acknowledged in this way,” said Assistant Managing Editor and Washington Bureau Chief Kimbriell Kelly.

In accepting his award, McCaskill talked about the difference between “greatness” and “excellence.”

“When I think of great journalism or journalists, I think of the big stories, the scoops, the viral tweets and the TV appearances,” he said. “But when I think about excellence in journalism, I think about people who create opportunities for others who then pay it forward. Greatness is individual success. But the impact of excellence is boundless.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by WABJ as its inaugural Young Journalist of Excellence,” he said. “My hope is that in some way I’m able to become one of the people who helps make the next recipient a Young Journalist of Excellence.”

To learn more about the WABJ Special Honors Awards, visit wabjdc.org.