Chartbeat’s Most Engaging Stories of 2022 Includes Three From L.A Times

Each year, Chartbeat compiles a ranking of the most engaging news stories of the year from digital publishers in more than 60 countries around the world. Defining engagement as time visitors spend actively reading and interacting with the pages where the stories are published online, Chartbeat determined that several international events dominated the headlines, while gun violence in the United States was a major story throughout the year.

“As told by engagement, readers spent the most time with stories like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Queen Elizabeth’s death, and the continued scourge of gun violence in the U.S.,” the Chartbeat report says.

The three most engaging stories from the Los Angeles Times were about news from California.

“Alleged attacker asked for Nancy Pelosi before beating her husband with hammer” by Times reporters Alexandra E. Petri, Richard Winton, Hannah Wiley and Gregory Yee landed at #28, with “Shocking new details blow up conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi attack” by Summer Lin, Salvador Hernandez and Terry Castleman at #45. An investigative report by The Times’ Meg James and Amy Kaufman, “Concerns about Bruce Willis’ declining cognitive state swirled around sets in recent years,” made the list at #95.

L.A. Times’ own top 22 most-read stories of 2022 includes “pieces on the Will Smith slap, new-wave imperialism in Mexico, a horrific car crash that killed five people and the racist remarks that led to the downfall of an L.A. politician.”

See all of Chartbeat’s Most Engaging Stories of 2022 here.