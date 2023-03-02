Diana Ramirez Santacruz joins the Latino Initiatives team as an art director

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Latino Initiatives Design Director Martina Ibáñez-Baldor:

We are excited to announce that Diana Ramirez Santacruz has joined the Art Department as an art director/content creator for Latino Initiatives at the Los Angeles Times. In her role, she will art-direct, illustrate and design some of the newsroom’s most ambitious digital projects.

Santacruz is a graphic designer who creates empowering content for women of all backgrounds. With a focus on inclusiveness and diverse representation, she has established a close connection with the Latino community of Los Angeles and beyond. Santacruz is the creator of @spacehoes and has designed for multiple clients across various industries, focusing on branding and visual storytelling.

A native Angeleno with a bachelor’s degree from Cal State L.A., Santacruz has always been fascinated by her city’s unique blend of cultures and styles. She is excited to join the Los Angeles Times and continue to empower the Latino community through design. She started Feb. 21.