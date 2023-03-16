Deborah Anderluh joins the L.A. Times as state editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Hector Becerra:

We are pleased to announce that Deborah Anderluh has joined the Los Angeles Times as our new state editor, supervising a powerhouse enterprise team and helping shape coverage on a range of issues central to California and its influence nationally.

Anderluh comes to The Times with experience built over three decades of journalism. Most recently, she was a California-based enterprise editor for Kaiser Health News, where she managed a team of reporters covering public health, medical science, women’s reproductive health and the U.S. COVID response. At KHN, she helped shepherd features and investigations, including an exposé of the escalating threats local public health officers faced as they sought to enforce pandemic-related health orders, an investigation into questionable practices at one of the state’s largest chain of pain clinics, and a series of stories exploring the on-the-ground realities of California’s response to its homeless crisis.

Anderluh started her career as a reporter for the Los Angeles Herald Examiner and San Jose Mercury News, before joining the Sacramento Bee for a career that included stints as city editor, front page editor, and senior editor for enterprise and investigations. In 2013, she supervised the reporting team that uncovered Nevada’s practice of busing mentally ill patients to states across the nation, dumping destitute people in communities where they had no ties. The investigation was awarded a George Polk Award, the Worth Bingham Prize and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Stories she has edited have been recognized with top honors from the Gerald Loeb Awards, the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, the Assn. of Health Care Journalists and the California Journalism Awards, among others.

Anderluh has a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a master’s in journalism from the University of Michigan. She started last month and is based in Sacramento.