Abhinanda Bhattacharyya joins the Data and Graphics team

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Data and Graphics Director Hanna Sender and Deputy Director George LeVines:

We’re thrilled to announce Abhinanda Bhattacharyya has joined the Data and Graphics desk.

She’ll work with the team as a data and graphics journalist to combine narrative with numbers and use code to tell data-driven, visual stories.

Bhattacharyya previously worked for the interactive storytelling team at National Geographic and the graphics and engineering team at the San Francisco Chronicle. She came to journalism by way of tech and has a master’s degree from USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism.

She is currently based in Berkeley and excited to move back to L.A. in the near future. In her free time, Bhattacharyya likes to explore nature in California, whether it’s trudging along a dusty trail in the Sierra or climbing any rock wall that seems like it could be scaled. She started April 3.