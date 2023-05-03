Jack Herrera to join The Times as a national correspondent focused on the American West

Jack Herrera most recently worked at Texas Monthly and was recognized in March by the American Society for Magazine Editors with a Next Award for journalists under 30.

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Foreign and National Editor Alan Zarembo and Deputy Editor Rebecca Bryant:

We are thrilled to announce that Jack Herrera is joining the Los Angeles Times as a national correspondent. He will initially be based in Austin, Texas, with a focus on expanding coverage of the changing American West.

Herrera comes to us from Texas Monthly, where he covered the U.S.-Mexico border and Latino communities and politics. He also reported, wrote and hosted “White Hats,” the magazine’s six-part podcast series about the unsavory history of the fabled law enforcement agency the Texas Rangers.

His work has also appeared in several other publications. He wrote about the epidemiology of violence in Tijuana for the Nation. He covered Kevin de León’s U.S. Senate run for Pacific Standard. And at Politico, where he was a contributing editor, he wrote the definitive article on how Republicans and Donald Trump won so many Latino-dominated counties in South Texas in the 2020 election.

The American Society for Magazine Editors recently recognized Herrera with a Next Award for journalists under 30.

Herrera grew up in San Mateo, Calif., and graduated from Stanford with a degree in English literature and philosophy. He starts in his new position May 30.