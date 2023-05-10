Jeremy Childs to join the L.A. Times Fast Break team as its night reporter

Jeremy Childs comes to the newsroom from the Ventura County Star, where he covered some of the region’s biggest news events and most recently the Simi Valley, Moorpark and Conejo Valley communities.

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Shelby Grad and Assistant Managing Editor for News B.J. Terhune:

We’re pleased to announce that Jeremy Childs is joining the Los Angeles Times as the night reporter on our breaking news team, the Fast Break Desk.

Childs comes to us from the Ventura County Star, where he has worked as a reporter since 2016. During his tenure as the paper’s night reporter, he covered several national news events on the ground, including the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the 2018 Borderline mass shooting in Thousand Oaks. He also spearheaded the newsroom’s coverage of key stories, such as actress Naya Rivera’s 2020 death in Lake Piru and the double murder case against Hidden Hills socialite Rebecca Grossman.

In 2022, his work led the Ventura County Star to win first place in the breaking news category of the California News Publishers Assn.’s awards. Childs most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter, writing about the communities of Simi Valley, Moorpark and the Conejo Valley.

Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies. In his spare time, he enjoys going to the movies, listening to music and exploring the many facets of Los Angeles.

In his new role with The Times, Childs will anchor the important night reporter shift, working alongside night editor Amy Hubbard, to report real-time breaking news events as well as longer-form stories. He starts Monday.