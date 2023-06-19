Queenie Wong joins the L.A. Times to cover state politics and policy related to tech and entertainment

Queenie Wong most recently wrote about Silicon Valley companies for CNET and began her career covering statehouses in Oregon and Washington.

The following announcement is sent on behalf of Sacramento Bureau Chief Laurel Rosenhall and Deputy Managing Editor Hector Becerra:

We are delighted to welcome Queenie Wong to our Sacramento bureau as a reporter covering state politics and policy related to the tech and entertainment sectors. This new beat will focus on how these marquee California industries work to influence decisions in the state Capitol and what those decisions mean for Californians.

Wong brings extensive experience covering Silicon Valley companies, most recently for CNET and before that for the Mercury News. She also has experience reporting on state politics, having begun her career covering the statehouses in Oregon and Washington for, respectively, the Statesman Journal and the Seattle Times.

Wong grew up in Monterey Park and started reading the L.A. Times as a fourth-grader when her teacher used the paper for classroom activities. She graduated from Washington and Lee University in Virginia and now lives in San Francisco. She started June 12.