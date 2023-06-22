The Los Angeles Times Selects Canon as Official Imaging Provider

Canon U.S.A. has been selected the official imaging provider of the Los Angeles Times. The photo shown here of Lake Mead National Recreation Area was shot on Canon by L.A. Times Staff Photographer Allen J. Schaben.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, and the Los Angeles Times, the West Coast’s leading news organization, announced today a new multi-year partnership that makes Canon the official imaging provider of the L.A. Times.

“As one of the world’s most notable newspapers, the Los Angeles Times had numerous digital imaging solutions the company could have selected as a partner,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The range of Canon cameras and lenses, as well as our industry-leading service and support, can help the Los Angeles Times connect readers with high quality, impactful visual content.”

The Los Angeles Times’ mission is to inform, engage and inspire people through its high-quality journalism and compelling storytelling. Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei – all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future – complements that mission and forms the basis of a partnership that will support visual storytelling that originates in California and resonates around the world.

“The Los Angeles Times has a long and distinguished history of visual journalism, and Canon’s cameras have been an invaluable tool for our news photographers for generations,” said Chris Argentieri, president and COO of the Los Angeles Times. “Our partnership with Canon will allow us to outfit our staff with best-in-class imaging equipment and expand on the range of visual journalism and storytelling we produce.”

As the Los Angeles Times’ official imaging provider, The Times’ award-winning photo and video journalists and the L.A. Times Studios video production team will use a range of Canon equipment, including Cinema E.O.S. cameras, lenses and accessories; P.T.Z. and remote cameras and accessories; camcorders and accessories; and other Canon digital cameras, lenses and accessories in newsgathering and video production.

In addition, Canon will become the presenting sponsor of L.A. Times Short Docs, a showcase for short films that amplify underrepresented voices and foster diversity in the film community, and will commission a branded video series on iconic photographs of Los Angeles captured by L.A. Times photographers.