L.A. Times’ 7th Annual Food Bowl Returns in September with Monthlong Culinary Celebration

The Los Angeles Times has announced details for Food Bowl , its annual festival celebrating Southern California’s dynamic food scene. Presented by City National Bank , the festival will spotlight the best of local restaurants and world-renowned chefs in a series of dining events across Los Angeles. Tickets are available now at lafoodbowl.com .

Food Bowl highlights will include:



Food Bowl Launch Party in Hollywood, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by Singapore Airlines, the festival launch event will feature all-inclusive food and drinks with special guest chefs, including Malcom Lee of Singapore’s Candlenut, the world’s first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant, Keith Corbin of Alta Adams and Jon Yao of Kato, among others. Tickets are available now.

Gold Award Dinner with Park’s BBQ, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

In honor of this year’s Gold Award honoree, Park’s BBQ, selected by The Times Food editorial team, Food Bowl will host a ceremony and dinner hosted by Times Food General Manager Laurie Ochoa and chef Jenee Kim. The event will feature passed appetizers and drinks as well as a family-style Korean BBQ dinner highlighting Park’s most iconic dishes. Tickets are available now .

Restaurant of the Year Dinner with Holbox, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

Food Bowl will present a special dinner in celebration of the Restaurant of the Year, Holbox, chosen by Times Restaurant Critic Bill Addison. Hosted by Times Food General Manager Laurie Ochoa and Holbox chef Gilberto Cetina, the intimate dinner will feature curated dishes highlighting Holbox’s Yucatan-style seafood specialities, including passed appetizers and a welcome drink followed by a five-course tasting menu. Tickets are available now.

Night Market at Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot, Sept. 22, 23 & 24

Food Bowl’s Night Market will return to the Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot for a three-day outdoor food and drink festival, featuring tastings from dozens of restaurants per session, live cooking demonstrations from world-renowned chefs and culinary personalities, DJs and more. The star-studded, all-inclusive ticketed events are “Fiesta Friday,” which will spotlight L.A.’s most iconic Latin American flavors with cooking demonstrations from Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza) and Danny Trejo (Trejo’s Tacos); “Saturday Night Flavor,” featuring diverse cuisine from around the world and appearances from Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn (Le Du) and Food Network’s Aarti Sequeira (“Unwind: A Devotional Cookbook for the Harried and Hungry); and “Backlot Brunch,” an all-ages BBQ block party featuring a cooking demonstration with Tiffani Thiessen (“Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers”) and more special guests to be announced. Tickets for all sessions are available now .