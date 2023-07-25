Rachel Hulin joins the L.A. Times as deputy director of photography

Rachel Hulin’s career path includes work as a magazine photo editor, fine art photographer and author. She thrives on developing fresh visual stories across all platforms.

The following announcement is sent on behalf of Executive Director of Photography Kim Chapin:

We are thrilled to announce that Rachel Hulin has joined the Los Angeles Times as our deputy director of photography, focusing on entertainment, features and lifestyle coverage.

Hulin is a photographer, writer and author. She was previously photo editor for Rolling Stone, Radar magazine and People magazine. She thrives on pairing narratives with new modes of delivery, developing fresh visual stories across all platforms.

Hulin began her career at the Guggenheim Museum, where she created visual solutions for the museum’s online offerings, and also spent time at the International Center of Photography, where she led the existing post-baccalaureate programs and helped to establish a new graduate program in photography.

Hulin’s fine art photography has been exhibited at the Bronx Museum of the Arts and ClampArt Gallery. Her editorial clients have included the New York Times, Martha Stewart Living, the New Republic and Real Simple.

Additionally, Hulin is the author of “Flying Henry,” a children’s book published by powerHouse Books in 2013, and “Hey Harry, Hey Matilda,” a novel released by Doubleday in 2017.

She has a bachelor of arts from Brown University and a master of arts from New York University. Hulin started July 10.