L.A. Times Editorial Board Earns Burl Osborne Editorial and Opinion Award in NLA Contest

The Times’ editorial board earned the honor for “Fixing City Hall,” a series of editorials following the leak of racist audio recordings involving L.A. City Council members.

The Los Angeles Times editorial board has received the Burl Osborne Editorial and Opinion Award from the News Leaders Association (NLA) in its 2023 NLA Awards competition.

The special recognition, sponsored by the Dallas Morning News in memory of Burl Osborne, former editor, president and publisher of the Dallas Morning News, recognizes editorial writing that is excellent journalism and makes a difference in the community.

The Times earned the honor for “Fixing City Hall,” a series of editorials by Terry Tang, Mariel Garza, Kerry Cavanaugh, Tony Barboza, Minerva Canto, Robert Greene, Carla Hall and Laurel Rosenhall, following the racist leaked recording of L.A. City Council members.

“This work is a masterclass of straightforward, authoritative opinion writing prompted by breaking news events,” said the competition’s judges. “The work went beyond the local issue to explore what has become a national issue and also offered logical solutions to the mess unfolding within the Los Angeles City Council.”

Times Editorial Page Editor Terry Tang said the editorials, which made the case for independent redistricting, expansion of the City Council and reducing council members’ power over land use decisions, “helped to galvanize broad support for urgent change in the November 2022 elections.” She noted the editorial board reached out to more than two dozen incumbents and challengers in citywide races for their views on the proposed reforms, and published their responses so that voters could see where these candidates stood on change, particularly when it reduces their power.

“These editorials seized on a moment of bitter division, anger and shattered trust to demand a city government that responds to the needs of the people,” Tang said.

In the awards announcement, NLA President Alison Gerber said it was “humbling and uplifting” to judge this year’s competition entries. “We celebrate the winners for deep research and reporting and compelling storytelling across platforms.”

For the full list of NLA Awards winners and finalists, visit newsleaders.org.