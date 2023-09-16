L.A. Times IMAGE September Issue Celebrates Image Makers

The September issue of L.A. Times’ IMAGE magazine has arrived. The 84-page issue, the magazine’s largest since relaunching in 2021, is its third-annual “Image Makers” edition dedicated to fashion with features that honor Los Angeles’ singular place in the style universe and includes display ads from top international luxury brands.

Ian F. Blair, editor in chief of IMAGE, said that the issue’s theme, “Image Makers,” is built on two simple ideas: 1) L.A. is an epicenter of fashion and style and it deserves to be taken as seriously as the brilliant artists who articulate their love for the city through the craft of making clothes. And 2) What begins here often ends up everywhere, and the people who make extraordinary contributions to the fashion world should be given their flowers here at home first and foremost.

The cover features Erik Kim of Firmé Atelier photographed by Louisa Meng and styled by Keyla Marquez with an IMAGE flag designed by Jake Garcia. The issue includes the cover story on Firmé Atelier, who make custom, one-of-one suiting in downtown L.A.; a feature on perennial fashion week darling Eckhaus Latta’s aura of cool; an expansive conversation with Willy Chavarria, the California-raised designer behind the namesake label and senior vice president of design at Calvin Klein, on how his culture and influences inform his runway looks; an homage to Dickies, the timeless work uniform, reimagined as high fashion; a fall fashion story shot along Mulholland Drive; and pieces on fashion brands Goodfight, Little Tokyo Table Tennis and Total Luxury Spa, and designers Juliet Johnstone, Leeann Huang and Rio Uribe, among other features.

“With Image, we’re continuing to celebrate the importance of creativity and fashion in our collective culture, while focusing attention on what Los Angeles contributes — and the artists, designers and creatives here contribute — in ways that aren’t being recognized,” said Anna Magzanyan, Times chief of staff to the executive chairman and head of strategy and revenue. “We’re providing a platform for brands to be able to share ideas and innovation, and be part of what’s happening here.”

The brands supporting the September issue of IMAGE with display ads include Gucci, Prada, Max Mara, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Omega, Lafayette 148, Loewe, Zegna, Tumi, Louis Vuitton and Olay.

“The September issue for any fashion magazine is part of a time-honored tradition, when editors reveal how personal style is evolving, readers get a glimpse of the future and brands showcase their fall lines,” noted Magzanyan. “We’re proud of the contribution that Image is making to this fall rite of passage, channeled through a West Coast perspective.”

“The third installment of ‘Image Makers’ is a momentous occasion for the city of L.A. and the global fashion community it inspires,” added Blair.

“L.A. style speaks on its own terms, in a language carefully and meticulously constructed, according to a creed born from the lived realities and imaginations of its most faithful practitioners,” Blair said. “Designers communicate through the clothes they create. Each piece is in conversation with the very rules they betray. It is an honor to celebrate the homegrown talent who unapologetically put on for L.A. and who — 5, 10, 20 years down the road — the world will recognize as having changed the future of fashion.”