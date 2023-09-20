Ruthanne Salido promoted to lead the L.A. Times multiplatform desk

Ruthanne Salido started in the Orange County edition in 1989. In her new role overseeing the copy desks, she’ll also co-chair the newsroom’s Standards and Practices Committee.

Ruthanne Salido is the new director of The Times’ multiplatform desk, overseeing all copy editing and serving as co-chair of the Standards and Practices Committee.

This is a vital role, overseeing a department that provides the final word on not only stories but captions, scripts, headlines, social media content and so much more. Moreover, this leader is charged with upholding The Times’ journalistic standards — both on specific questions that come up every day and on codifying the rules for our stylebook and standards and practices documents.

Salido is a natural for this role, in which she has served on an interim basis since February. She has a long history of collaboration, courage, sensitivity, sound judgment and skillful editing. She has worked at The Times for three decades, helping with our transformation into the digital era. As head of the morning copy desk, she pioneered workflows for rapid editing of breaking news and off-platform content while also adjudicating sensitive style, fairness and taste matters in real time.

Salido works relentlessly to maintain the highest quality standards for our journalism while at the same time leading difficult conversations about the areas where rules and practices are outdated and need changing. She is an indefatigable champion of diversity in the newsroom and open, transparent dialogue about our standards decision-making.

She joined The Times in 1989 on the Orange County copy desk. She has edited or slotted on most of The Times’ desks, including Business and National. She was the Daily Calendar copy chief for five years and, most recently, has been the manager of the A.M. digital-only copy desk for about five years.

Salido also has worked on the copy desks of the Washington Post, Stars & Stripes, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Orange County Register and the Pasadena Star-News. She holds a master’s in communications from Cal State Fullerton and a bachelor’s in journalism from Cal State L.A., where she was the student newspaper’s first Latina editor in chief. Salido belongs to the California Chicano News Media Assn. and the National Assn. of Hispanic Journalists.

She has two adult daughters, Elena Fuhrmann and Angela Fuhrmann-Knowles.