L.A. Times B2B Publishing Dedicates Full Day to Inspirational Women With Series of Events on Nov. 7

Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing is excited to announce the third annual Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, presented by City National Bank, to be held at the Beverly Hilton on Nov. 7.

The full-day event will include a series of dynamic panel discussions headlined by top business leaders from widely varied backgrounds that will aim to inspire, empower and enlighten the audience, and will culminate with a dinner and awards ceremony.

Following the event, the L.A. Times B2B Publishing team will publish a companion magazine, available in print and online, that will recap the event with a summary of the panels and a photo gallery, provide articles on relevant business topics, and profile each of the Inspirational Women honorees, finalists and nominees.

Advertisement

With a full day of panel discussions scheduled, the event is not to be missed for anyone interested in celebrating the region’s best.

Morning session:

Registration and the continental breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. The morning forum session kicks off at 9 a.m.

“Game Changers”

Hear from an outstanding group of women who have been able to disrupt and impact an industry as well as those who have helped advise them making their visions a reality. These speakers will share best practices and offer experiences that lead to success.



Jing Gao – Founder and CEO, Fly by Jing

Candace Nelson – Founder and CEO, Pizzana and Sprinkles Cupcakes

Alli Webb – Founder, DryBar, and New York Times bestselling author

Anne Marie Yanez – Senior Vice President, Strategy, Zenith

“Innovation to Impact: Building a Stronger Future By Building a Culture of Empowerment”

Hear from a panel of experts who will share how they have successfully advanced their careers within some of the most competitive industries and organizations in the world.



Lilit Davtyan – CEO, Phonexa

Christine Duque – Global Partner, Customer Transformation, IBM

Melissa McGuire – Director, Google Cloud Enterprise, Google

Jill Griffin – Career strategist and executive coach

Jen Wei – Vice President, Communications and Corporate Development, Belkin

“Mentorship and Sponsorship: The Keys to Career Success”

The panel conversation will explore key elements of successful mentorship programs and how women can seek out mentor and sponsor relationships to support their goals at every stage of their careers.



Verna Grayce Chao – Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial and Consumer Banking Products, City National Bank

Suzy Marjanian – Partner, Koletsky, Mancini, Feldman and Morrow

Afternoon session:

Registration for the afternoon session and lunch will begin at 12:45 p.m. The afternoon forum session starts at 1:45 p.m.

“The Art of the Hollywood Side Hustle”*

As the afternoon session begins, L.A. Times B2B Publishing will host an L.A. Times Editorial Roundtable moderated by Times Columnist Amy Kaufman. Kaufman will speak with some of the industry’s biggest actors who have turned their sights on new business ventures outside of Hollywood. Hear from these savvy stars about what’s caused the proliferation of side gigs in the worlds of beauty, home, food, spirits and clothing.



Uzo Aduba – Founder, Meynon Media; Investor, Angel City FC

Sarah Hyland – Co-Founder, Sourse

Molly Sims – Founder, Something Happy Productions and YSE Beauty

Ashley Tisdale – Founder, Frenshe

Amy Kaufman – Columnist, Los Angeles Times

*This live taping of an L.A. Times Roundtable is produced by the editorial staff of the L.A. Times. The editorial staff does not produce the L.A. Times B2B Publishing Event.

Advertisement

“Network, Community and Reciprocity”

Your network is one of your strongest assets. Learn the best methods for building and leveraging it to open up new opportunities.



Julie Uhrman – Founder, LA Angel City Football Club

Additional speakers to be announced.

“Doing Well by Doing Good”

More than buzzwords, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a way of doing business that considers the greater good. How can companies integrate CSR strategies in an authentic and meaningful way?



Karissa Bodnar – Founder and CEO, Thrive Causemetics and Bigger Than Beauty Skincare

Additional speakers to be announced.

“Establishing Brand Authority”

Establishing brand authority that resonates with customers is vital for any business owner. Hear how these beauty moguls have established a message that is both authentic and sustainable.



Jessica Rich – Founder and CEO, The Jessica Rich Collection

Anastasia Soare – CEO, Anastasia of Beverly Hills

Rea Ann Silva – Founder and CEO, Beautyblender

Anna Magzanyan – Chief of Staff to Executive Chairman, L.A. Times Head of Strategy and Revenue

Evening program:

Registration for the evening program and cocktails will begin at 5:30 p.m. Keynote presented by City National Bank starts at 6:30 p.m. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. The Leadership Awards program starts at 7:45 p.m.

The evening awards dinner will recognize accomplished women leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations throughout Los Angeles County who have demonstrated noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months in 10 categories.

For those interested in attending, L.A. Times B2B Publishing is offering several ticket options. There are separate tickets available for the three separate sessions throughout the day, or an all-day package that includes all three sessions for a package price.

L.A. Times B2B Publishing’s Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards sponsors include City National Bank, Macallan, Phonexa, Enterprise Bank & Trust, PNC Bank, University of West Los Angeles, the Nuvo Group and Vanir.