Erica Bonkowski joins the L.A. Times as a senior art director

The following announcement is sent on behalf of Senior Deputy Design Director Faith Stafford:

We are excited to announce that Erica Bonkowski has joined the Design Department as senior art director for features at the Los Angeles Times. In her role, she will work closely with editors to define the look and feel of The Envelope across platforms as well as contributing to the larger entertainment space.

Bonkowski began her career as a graphic designer for a newspaper called the Patriot Ledger, which influenced her to pursue publication design. She collaborated on design and photo teams at other editorial titles such as Brides, Elle, Boston Magazine, More, Dwell and Entertainment Weekly. She has also worked with brands including Netflix, Pop-Up Magazine, SPD and Beautycounter. Her design and art direction have been recognized by the Society of Publication Designers, the Los Angeles Press Club and American Illustration. Originally from Massachusetts, she attended college in Boston at Northeastern University and received a degree in graphic design. She lived in New York City for many years before driving across the country to Los Angeles in 2018.

Bonkowski is looking forward to exploring more about her city and pop culture through working at the L.A. Times. She is also excited to collaborate on creative content with the talented team at The Envelope.