Reporter J. Clara Chan to join the L.A. Times Company Town team

J. Clara Chan, who previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, will cover Disney, Warner Bros. and other major Hollywood studios.

Sent on behalf of Company Town and A&E Investigations editor Richard Verrier:

We are pleased to announce that J. Clara Chan is joining the Company Town team to cover the entertainment industry with a focus on the challenges facing Disney, Warner Bros. and the other major Hollywood studios during a period of upheaval, cost-cutting and technological change.

Chan previously worked as a digital media writer at the Hollywood Reporter, where she investigated the workplace culture at Netflix, covered strategic changes at Spotify and oversaw THR’s inaugural list of top creators and executives in podcasting. Before the Hollywood Reporter, Chan worked as a media and politics reporter at the Wrap, where she investigated failed diversity measures in Hollywood and some of the internal challenges of our own institution.

An alumna of Barnard College, Columbia University and the Manhattan School of Music, Chan also is an accomplished violist. She starts with The Times on Monday.