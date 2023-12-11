Ruthanne Salido joins the L.A. Times senior leadership team as assistant managing editor

Ruthanne Salido’s promotion reflects her wide responsibilities as head of the multiplatform desk and co-chair of the Standards and Practices Committee and the important role she plays in overseeing newsroom initiatives.

The following announcement is sent on behalf of Executive Editor Kevin Merida:

Ruthanne Salido has been promoted to assistant managing editor.

Salido has emerged as a vital newsroom leader, rebuilding the multiplatform desk, leading innovation in both print and digital production and upholding The Times’ journalistic standards as co-chair of the Standards and Practices Committee. Her elevation to assistant managing editor reflects her wide responsibilities and the important role she plays across the newsroom overseeing the copy editing process as well as helping run major projects and initiatives.

She has worked at The Times for three decades as a copy editor, manager and most recently director of the multiplatform desk. The Latino Journalists of California, CCNMA, recently named her one of its 2023 Most Influential Latina Journalists in California.

Advertisement

She joined The Times in 1989 on the Orange County copy desk. She has edited or slotted on most of The Times’ desks, including Business and National. She was the daily Calendar copy chief for five years and, most recently, has been the manager of the digital-only morning copy desk for about five years.

Salido also has worked on the copy desks of the Washington Post, Stars & Stripes, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Orange County Register and the Pasadena Star-News. She holds a master’s in communications from Cal State Fullerton and a bachelor’s in journalism from Cal State Los Angeles, where she was the student newspaper’s first Latina editor in chief. Salido belongs to the California Chicano News Media Assn. and the National Assn. of Hispanic Journalists.