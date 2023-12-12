L.A. Times Earns Multiple Honors from the CCNMA Latino Journalists of California

Melissa Gomez was named the 2023 Emerging Latina Journalist of the Year.

On Dec. 8, the Los Angeles Times was recognized with multiple honors from the CCNMA Latino Journalists of California’s annual Most Influential Latinas in Journalism and Ruben Salazar Awards. The awards were presented at a breakfast in the historic Herald Examiner building in downtown L.A.

The organization’s mission is to foster an accurate and fair portrayal of Latinos in the news, and to promote the social, economic and professional advancement of Latino journalists.

Among the honorees from The Times, Staff Writer Melissa Gomez was presented with the 2023 Emerging Latina Journalist of the Year award by KTTV Fox 11 News reporter Gina Silva, who called Gomez a “critical journalistic voice at the Los Angeles Times” and noted that “her roving statewide stories have exposed social and economic inequities affecting Latino and indigenous communities in California’s Central Valley and Central Coast.”

In addition, Times Video Journalist Steve Saldivar and videographer Claire Hannah Collins earned the 2023 Ruben Salazar Award in the digital category for their video, The Zoot Suit Riots Cruise brings back ‘a forgotten era.’

Since 1979, CCNMA has bestowed the Ruben Salazar Award to California journalists who have exemplified journalistic excellence while contributing to a better understanding of Latinos in the United States through fair and accurate reporting.

Gomez was also honored among the 10 Most Influential Latina Journalists in California, along with Staff Writer Cindy Carcamo, Columnist Suzy Exposito and Assistant Managing Editor Ruthanne Salido.

To learn more and watch a recording of the awards ceremony, visit ccnma.org.