L.A. Times Short Doc ‘The Last Repair Shop’ Wins Oscar

“The Last Repair Shop,” which spotlights the technicians maintaining student instruments in the L.A. Unified School District, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short. The award was presented during the 96th Oscars on Sunday.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker and musician Kris Bowers and Oscar-winning director Ben Proudfoot, and presented by L.A. Times Studios and Searchlight Pictures, “The Last Repair Shop” introduces four characters who have dedicated themselves to look after more than 80,000 student instruments, offering the gift of music to the schoolchildren of Los Angeles.

“We are elated that ‘The Last Repair Shop’ has won the Oscar,” said Interim Executive Editor Terry Tang. “Kris Bowers declared the film a love letter to L.A. , and I could not agree more. It’s a beautiful tribute to the people working behind the scenes to ensure students across the city have access to working instruments, making dreams come true, and paving the way for future musicians.”

Produced by Breakwater Studios, “The Last Repair Shop” is currently available on The Times’ YouTube channel and latimes.com, as part of the L.A. Times Short Docs series presented by Canon U.S.A., Inc., the official imaging provider of the L.A. Times.