Los Angeles Times and Tourism Australia Present ‘Great Australian Bite’

The Los Angeles Times and Tourism Australia will host the Great Australian Bite , an exclusive dining event featuring acclaimed culinary talent from Australia and California. Bringing together cultures from across the Pacific, the one-night-only dining experience will include a family-style feast of Australian and Californian produce and world renowned wine selections. The all-inclusive event will take place on the Malibu Pier on April 10. Tickets are available now.

Representing the land down under, the event will feature chefs Josh Niland (Good Food Guide’s Australian Chef of the Year), Jo Barrett (The Age Good Food Guide’s 2024 Chef of the Year) and Monty Koludrovic (Living Room) who will prepare dishes with ingredients from Australian producers, including Great Southern Lamb , Yarra Valley Caviar and ALTO Olives . The curated menu will also include sustainably sourced prawns from Southern California’s TransparentSea Farm and fresh produce from Weiser Family Farms . Great Australian Bite sponsors include Qantas , South Australia Wine and Four Pillars Gin .