L.A. Times’ Wally Skalij Recognized in NPPA Best in Photojournalism Contest

Los Angeles Times Photographer Wally Skalij was recognized in the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) annual Best in Photojournalism contest. Winners and honorees were announced on March 12.

Skalij won first place in the 2024 Sports Picture Story category for “ Field of Dreams ,” a piece chronicling an aspiring MLB catcher’s journey from Africa to American ballparks. Skalij, with Times Staff Writer Kevin Baxter and Photo Editor Kelvin Kuo, shared the inspiring tale of Dennis Kasumba, an 18-year-old catcher from Uganda who dreams of playing in the major leagues.

Additionally, Skalij received an honorable mention in the Best Photojournalist of the Year category, for his 2023 portfolio of images from the NBA courts to the Breeder’s Cup.

The Best of Photojournalism competition aims to recognize the ways in which photography is produced and honors the journalists who do it.