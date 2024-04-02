Los Angeles Times Launches ‘L.A. Times Politics’ Newsletter to Guide Readers Through Election Season

Today, the Los Angeles Times launched a newsletter aimed at helping readers navigate through the tumultuous 2024 election season with a focus on the California perspective.

“L.A. Times Politics” will help readers make sense of the news in an environment of uncertainty — with a laser focus on what national events mean to the Golden State. The new newsletter combines the state and national politics coverage previously found in the Essential Politics and California Politics newsletters. “The habit, trust and connection that newsletters build with our readers is key to The Times’ future and this merger is part of a larger effort to make our newsletters more distinct, focused, efficient and effective,” said Assistant Managing Editor Steve Clow and Head of Newsletters Karim Doumar in an announcement.

The thrice-weekly newsletter will feature Columnist Anita Chabria’s work on Tuesdays and Thursdays; she joins David Lauter, who has written the Essential Politics newsletter for years, and who will continue writing once a week, publishing on Saturdays.

Chabria, who brings more than two decades of experience covering California as an editor, writer and most recently as The Times’ California columnist, will offer insight into national issues with a California viewpoint. Lauter, whose lengthy tenure at The Times includes stints as Washington bureau chief and assistant managing editor for California and Metro, will offer an insider take on national politics. “I’m a big state policy geek, so I’m able to pull back from larger issues and break down what they mean for Californians,” Chabria said. “And there’s no one who knows Washington, D.C., better at the Los Angeles Times than David Lauter.”