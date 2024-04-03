L.A. Times ‘Hear Me Out’ Video Wins Golden Mike Award

The Los Angeles Times and Spectrum News 1 received a Golden Mike Award on Saturday for an installment of “Hear Me Out,” which aired on “L.A. Times Today.”

The Los Angeles Times and Spectrum News 1 received a Golden Mike Award on Saturday for an installment of “Hear Me Out,” which aired on “L.A. Times Today.” Presented by the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California, the Golden Mike Awards promote excellence in local broadcast journalism. The awards were presented at a ceremony in Universal City on March 30.

The Times and Spectrum won the award for Best Serious Feature Reporting, 5 minutes or longer, in Division A for “ Her Day in Court, ” a video featuring Shira Scott Astrof, a sexual assault victim who waited eight years to make her voice heard, and finally confronted her alleged attacker in court.

The “Hear Me Out” video series , which spotlights letters to the editor and lets the writers tell their stories in greater depth, is a collaboration between L.A. Times Studios and The Times’ Opinion section. The winning video was produced by Times Senior Producer Karen Foshay and Letters Editor Paul Thornton; Michael Ray was the videographer and editor. The series is overseen by Times Interim Executive Editor and Opinion Editor Terry Tang.

Advertisement