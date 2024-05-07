L.A. Times in Education and LADWP Announce Winner of 12th Annual Student Poster Contest

Water the plants late in the afternoon to prevent evaporation. Collect rainwater and reuse. Wash only full loads of clothes.

These were some of the water conversation tips featured on Chaeyu Kim’s grand prize winning poster for the L.A. Times in Education and L.A. Department of Water and Power’s (LADWP) 12th annual student poster contest. Kim is a ninth grader at Van Nuys High School.

For the competition, Times in Education and LADWP invited students in grades four through 12 to create a piece of artwork that illustrates how to conserve water or energy. The students were also asked to depict why conservation is so vital and include an original slogan and conservation tips.

The contest is a complement to the curriculum guides offered through Times in Education and sponsored by LADWP.

Kim’s winning poster featured an illustration of a water spigot, with each large “droplet” containing a key conservation tip.

“LADWP is pleased to partner with the Times on this worthwhile school education program, which covers water and energy utility services but also environmental initiatives to combat climate change through water conservation and energy efficiency practices and our efforts to increase renewable energy and local water supply resources,” said Walter S. Zeisl, LADWP manager of education outreach. “In addition, Times in Education affords students the opportunity to help LADWP and the City of Los Angeles convey important environmental messages through the art poster contest.”

The judges from the LADWP selected first-, second- and third-place winners — plus the grand champion — from 123 entries. Kim will be awarded a $100 gift card and will have her artwork featured in advertisements in The Times this summer.

The winning entries are currently on display on the Times in Education website.