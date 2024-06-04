L.A. Times Earns 30 Honors in Society for News Design’s Creative Competition

Among the honors, The Times received four Awards of Excellence in the Features Cover category.

The Los Angeles Times has earned multiple honors in the Society for News Design’s Best of News Design Creative Competition. The 45th annual contest honored print and digital design work produced in 2023.

Times Art Director Judy Pryor won a silver medal in the individual portfolio category of the print competition. The competition’s judges gave high praise to Pryor’s portfolio, noting they were “wowed on every page clicked” and found each element “interesting, surprising and bold.”

The Times also earned 22 Awards of Excellence in the print contest and seven Awards of Excellence in the digital competition.

Advertisement

Below is a breakdown of all of the honorees from The Times.

Best of Print News Design

Individual Portfolio

Silver: Judy Pryor

Award of Excellence: Nicole Vas

Award of Excellence: Parisa Hajizadeh-Amini

Award of Excellence: An Amlotte

Front Page

Award of Excellence: The victims were our neighbors

Opinion Pages

Award of Excellence: July 4 letters askew

Features Cover

Award of Excellence: Palm Springs

Award of Excellence: 50 years, 50 game-changing moments. How hip-hop took over the world

Award of Excellence: Universal Studios

Award of Excellence: Ring in the new year

Story Design (News)

Award of Excellence: Repowering the West

Story Design (Features)

Award of Excellence: Streaming guide

Award of Excellence: 50 years, 50 game-changing moments. How hip-hop took over the world

Award of Excellence: Gift guide

Award of Excellence: The official bottled water power rankings

Illustration

Award of Excellence: Oscar biopics

Award of Excellence: LACMA’s storage

Staff Portfolio:

Award of Excellence: L.A. Times News Staff

Award of Excellence: L.A. Times Weekend Staff

Award of Excellence: L.A. Times Staff

Inside Page Design

Award of Excellence: She’s gone properly wild

Award of Excellence: The girl with the most cake

Breaking News Cover

Award of Excellence: Ohtani

Best of Digital News Design

Design (Breaking: unplanned)

Award of Excellence: How a Lunar New Year celebration became a fight for survival

Infographics (Breaking: unplanned)

Award of Excellence: Monterey Park: How a Lunar New Year celebration became a fight for survival

Elements: Audio design

Award of Excellence: Mental health in Mandarin Chinese: a starter kit for dialogue

Illustration (Commissioned illustration - single)

Award of Excellence: The lack of Latino representation in film is deeper than negligence. It’s intentional exclusion

Platform (Video stories design)

Award of Excellence: Amor De Madre

Award of Excellence: Purple

Award of Excellence: Art Story Latinos

To learn more and see the complete list of winners, visit snd.org.