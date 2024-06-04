L.A. Times Earns 30 Honors in Society for News Design’s Creative Competition
The Los Angeles Times has earned multiple honors in the Society for News Design’s Best of News Design Creative Competition. The 45th annual contest honored print and digital design work produced in 2023.
Times Art Director Judy Pryor won a silver medal in the individual portfolio category of the print competition. The competition’s judges gave high praise to Pryor’s portfolio, noting they were “wowed on every page clicked” and found each element “interesting, surprising and bold.”
The Times also earned 22 Awards of Excellence in the print contest and seven Awards of Excellence in the digital competition.
Below is a breakdown of all of the honorees from The Times.
Best of Print News Design
Individual Portfolio
Silver: Judy Pryor
Award of Excellence: Nicole Vas
Award of Excellence: Parisa Hajizadeh-Amini
Award of Excellence: An Amlotte
Front Page
Award of Excellence: The victims were our neighbors
Opinion Pages
Award of Excellence: July 4 letters askew
Features Cover
Award of Excellence: Palm Springs
Award of Excellence: 50 years, 50 game-changing moments. How hip-hop took over the world
Award of Excellence: Universal Studios
Award of Excellence: Ring in the new year
Story Design (News)
Award of Excellence: Repowering the West
Story Design (Features)
Award of Excellence: Streaming guide
Award of Excellence: 50 years, 50 game-changing moments. How hip-hop took over the world
Award of Excellence: Gift guide
Award of Excellence: The official bottled water power rankings
Illustration
Award of Excellence: Oscar biopics
Award of Excellence: LACMA’s storage
Staff Portfolio:
Award of Excellence: L.A. Times News Staff
Award of Excellence: L.A. Times Weekend Staff
Award of Excellence: L.A. Times Staff
Inside Page Design
Award of Excellence: She’s gone properly wild
Award of Excellence: The girl with the most cake
Breaking News Cover
Award of Excellence: Ohtani
Best of Digital News Design
Design (Breaking: unplanned)
Award of Excellence: How a Lunar New Year celebration became a fight for survival
Infographics (Breaking: unplanned)
Award of Excellence: Monterey Park: How a Lunar New Year celebration became a fight for survival
Elements: Audio design
Award of Excellence: Mental health in Mandarin Chinese: a starter kit for dialogue
Illustration (Commissioned illustration - single)
Award of Excellence: The lack of Latino representation in film is deeper than negligence. It’s intentional exclusion
Platform (Video stories design)
Award of Excellence: Amor De Madre
Award of Excellence: Purple
Award of Excellence: Art Story Latinos
To learn more and see the complete list of winners, visit snd.org.