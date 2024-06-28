L.A. Times Earns 11 Honors from the Society for Features Journalism

Times Staff Writer Daniel Miller’s piece about how two friends sparked L.A.’s sushi obsession won first place for food feature in the SFJ awards contest.

The Los Angeles Times has received 11 honors in the Society for Features Journalism’s Excellence-in-Features contest, including second place in the Division 3 sweepstakes category which recognizes the organizations with the most awards in the other 22 categories.

In all, The Times won three first-place, five second-place and two third-place awards, as well as one honorable mention in the Division 3 category (circulation 200,000 and up; digital-only organization).

Among the first-place honors, Times Staff Writer Daniel Miller won in the food feature category for his piece, How two friends sparked L.A.’s sushi obsession — and changed the way America eats . “The story deftly weaves together a compelling personal story with the history of how sushi came to America,” commented the judges. “A subtle tour de force.”

Additionally, Times Restaurant Critic Bill Addison won first place in the food criticism category for his review of Villa’s Tacos . The judges commented, “This Bill Addison piece does everything a great review aspires to do. A mix of deep background, an infusion of light and oxygen to breathe big life into a smaller restaurant concept and tasting notes that transcend the esoteric and give us a real sense of knife, fork, table and taste.”

Finally, Times Food Editor Daniel Hernandez received a first-place honor in the features beat specialty writing portfolio category for a series of stories about Mexico City . The judges praised the stories, writing, “Take Daniel Hernandez’s three stories with you when you visit Mexico City. All offer insight and expertise in an engaging way — delightfully written, vivid and detailed. The sights, smells and sounds echo through each paragraph. The interactive restaurant map is particularly helpful.”

Here’s the complete list of honorees from The Times:

Finest in Features Sweepstakes

Second place: Los Angeles Times

General Feature

Third place: Vanessa Arredondo, San Francisco and L.A. failed to reduce pedestrian deaths. One girl’s killing shows why

Arts & Entertainment Feature

Third place: Max Kim, Netflix turns to South Korean writers and crews as Hollywood strikes. But they feel exploited too

Food Feature

First place: Daniel Miller, How two friends sparked L.A.’s sushi obsession – and changed the way America eats

Food Criticism

First place: Bill Addison, Villa’s Tacos is the essential taqueria that only L.A. could dream up

Feature Series or Project

Second place: August Brown, Stacy Perman and Kenan Draughorne, Behind the calamitous fall of hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Features Beat Specialty Writing Portfolio

First place: Daniel Hernandez, Guide to Mexico City series

Second place: Hailey Branson-Potts, Learning in Peril series

Arts & Culture Criticism Portfolio

Second place: Carolina Miranda

Honorable mention: Todd Martens

Podcast - Recurring Series

Second Place: Los Angeles Times staff, “Foretold” episode 1, The ‘G-word’: The slur you didn’t know was a slur