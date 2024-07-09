Tickets On Sale Now for L.A. Times’ 8th Annual Food Bowl

The Los Angeles Times Food Bowl, the annual festival showcasing Southern California’s dynamic food scene, will return to Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot Sept. 20, 21 and 22. Presented by City National Bank, the three-day food and drink celebration will feature unlimited tastings from dozens of the city’s best restaurants and world-renowned culinary talent. General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now, with early bird pricing for a limited time, at lafoodbowl.com .

The weekend-long celebration will spotlight culinary legends and rising stars with curated food samplings, drinks, live cooking demonstrations, cookbook signings and more. The festival will also honor this year’s Gold Award winner, Mariscos Jalisco, and The Times Restaurant of the Year, Baroo, with a special awards presentation hosted by The Times Food team during the Food Bowl event on Friday, Sept. 20. Mariscos Jalisco will serve bites for all guests with an exclusive sampling during VIP hour on Sept. 20, while Baroo will serve its signature bites plus a special VIP hour tasting during all three days.