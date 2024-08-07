L.A. Times’ George Skelton and Taryn Luna Named in Capitol Weekly Top 100 Lists

Los Angeles Times Political Columnist George Skelton and Staff Writer Taryn Luna were recognized this week in Capitol Weekly’s Top 100 lists. Skelton was selected in the first class of the Capitol Weekly Top 100 Hall of Fame and Luna was named in the 16th annual Capitol Weekly Top 100. The lists, which were announced Aug. 6, feature the most powerful unelected movers and shakers in California politics and public policy.

“I’m so proud to see our Sacramento team recognized with these well-deserved honors,” said Times Sacramento Bureau Chief Laurel Rosenhall. “The L.A. Times has earned distinction for the longevity of our commitment to covering the state Capitol and for the depth of knowledge we bring to our reporting. George Skelton and Taryn Luna are a big reason for that acclaim.”

New this year, Capitol Weekly introduced their Top 100 Hall of Fame, in an effort to permanently acknowledge select Capitol stalwarts and honor them for all they have accomplished in their careers. Among the inaugural class is Skelton, who has covered government and politics for 60 years, and joined The Times in 1974. He has previously been a Times political writer and editor in Los Angeles, Sacramento bureau chief and White House correspondent. He has written a column on California politics, “Capitol Journal,” since 1993.

“We’ve said it before in these pages, but it bears repeating: the man [Skelton] is a legend, a shining example of what journalism can and should be. He is, of course, old school in nature and bearing, having covered government and politics for more than 60 years, an astounding 50 with the Los Angeles Times,” wrote Capitol Weekly staff . “George is here because Hall of Fames are for the greats, and there is no one greater in California political journalism than George Skelton.”

Luna, who covers Gov. Gavin Newsom and California politics in Sacramento, was selected for this year’s Capitol Weekly Top 100 list. Before joining The Times in 2018, Luna covered the state Legislature and lobbying industry for the Sacramento Bee.

“No conversation about who might be the best reporter covering the Capitol is complete without mentioning Los Angeles Times reporter Taryn Luna,” wrote Capitol Weekly staff . “With her scoops, insightful analysis and obvious deep sourcing, Luna is widely respected both inside the building and out.”

They continued their praise, writing “Luna is a master of her beat, kicking out thoughtful, smart stories at a near-daily clip. Her profile of First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom is legendary, and her portfolio of must-read work is the kind of sharp, on-point reporting every Capitol scribe should aspire to.”