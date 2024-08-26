Anna Magzanyan named president of L.A. Times Studios.

Anna Magzanyan has been appointed to the newly-created role of president of L.A. Times Studios. In this role, Magzanyan will lead L.A. Times Studios business operations as well as revenue growth across the Los Angeles Times businesses and affiliates through sales and business development programs, new IP collaborations and branded content initiatives, positioning the media organization to accelerate innovation and strategic growth.

In making the appointment, Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner and executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times, said, “Anna Magzanyan’s proven track record and strategic vision position her as the ideal leader to advance our studios initiatives. I am confident that her expertise will bring the company into a new era of innovation and success, strengthening our commitment to delivering engaging content to our audiences and ensuring a sustainable future for the Los Angeles Times.”

As president of L.A. Times Studios, Magzanyan will oversee new content development outside of The Times’ journalism and establish and nurture key collaborations. She will continue leading advertising sales, client solutions, events and business development while building new content offerings and diversifying revenue sources, with a focus on ad-supported initiatives to complement the Los Angeles Times’ core subscription business.

“I am honored and thrilled to step into this role and lead the talented L.A. Times Studios team,” said Magzanyan. “Our objective is to innovate and expand content monetization while continuing to drive revenue growth for our businesses. I am proud of how we’ve developed new products and enhanced existing ones, such as Image, Hot Property, Events and the whole Business to Business portfolio, and I am excited for what is ahead with L.A. Times Studios.”

Magzanyan joined the Los Angeles Times in 2020 as the chief of staff to the executive chairman and head of strategy and revenue. She previously served as publisher and CEO of the Los Angeles Business Journal, where she achieved significant growth in audience engagement and revenue. Prior to that, she held executive roles at industry leaders such as the Hollywood Reporter and iHeartRadio, and served as a consultant with organizations such as the Houston Chronicle, Omni Media and Cretan Pearl Resort.