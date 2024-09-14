L.A. Times IMAGE Releases 4th Edition of ‘Image Makers,’ Largest Issue to Date

(clockwise from top left: Prada ribbons, photograph by Angella Choe, styling by Keyla Marquez; Katseye, photograph by Andy Jackson, styling by Aly Cooper, creative direction by Humberto Leon; Zana Bayne and Mariano Cortez, photograph by Natalia Mantini, styling by Britton Litow; Koreatown Beauty Pageant, photograph by Emanuel Hahn; and IMAGE lettering by Zoe-Zoe)

Today, the Los Angeles Times released the September issue of IMAGE magazine . The 100-page issue, the magazine’s largest since relaunching in 2021, is its fourth-annual “Image Makers” edition dedicated to highlighting L.A.’s most daring and innovative artists working in fashion today and includes display ads from top international luxury brands.

“L.A. is a thriving center for art and fashion with a global reach,” said Elisa Wouk Almino, deputy editor of IMAGE. “Artists, stylists and designers here are defining looks in film, TV, music and beyond. The stories behind every gown and artwork are also intimate stories about what it means to live and create in this city.”

The issue offers four distinct cover stories, with all four covers in circulation: a feature on the global girl group Katseye with a nod to Humberto Leon, the “fashion fairy godfather” behind their looks (photographed by Andy Jackson and styled by Aly Cooper); a profile of Zana Bayne and BustedBrand, founders of their own L.A. labels in the fetish space who are also romantic partners (photographed by Natalia Mantini and styled by Britton Litow); a photo essay that recreates K-town beauty pageants from the 1980s and ‘90s (photographed and produced by Emanuel Hahn); and a story on a new handmade Prada dress constructed of ribbons (photographed by Angella Choe and styled by Keyla Marquez). Other features within the issue include an interview with Zerina Akers, stylist to Beyoncé; a behind-the-scenes look at the art of costume design and building characters for film and TV with Natasha Newman-Thomas; and the Drip Index with pop-ups, drops and exhibitions happening this month, among other articles.

“Fall is such a special time in the worlds of fashion, beauty and design,” said Anna Magzanyan, president of L.A. Times Studios. “We’re extremely proud to celebrate this moment with our largest issue of Image magazine yet. The stories truly reflect the importance of creativity and fashion in our collective culture, with a distinctly L.A. perspective. We are particularly excited to showcase the contributions of iconic brands, not only from L.A. and New York but also from the renowned fashion houses of Europe.”

The brands supporting the September issue of IMAGE with display ads include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Dolce and Gabbana, Balenciaga, Acne Studios, Max Mara, OMEGA, Tiffany & Co., Tumi, Olay and Skechers.