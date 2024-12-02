ACES Headline Contest Recognizes Two L.A. Times Copy Editors

The Los Angeles Times has received two honors in the ACES: The Society for Editing 2024 National Headline Contest. Times Multiplatform Editor Steve Eames won first place in the individual category for national news organizations and Multiplatform Editor Alison Dingeldein earned an honorable mention. The competition aims to recognize exceptional headline writing in all types of media, from newspapers to social networks.

The competition judges lauded Eames, noting “His headlines were engaging, entertaining and informative. The perfect trifecta.” His winning headlines included “Tying the knot on a shoestring budget,” “Paper’s obituary written in red ink” and “Barnes & Noble survival is buy the book.”

Dingeldein’s entry included the headlines “It’s off to work they go at Disney” and “Settling the tab for ‘Waitress.’”

According to ACES, competition entries are judged “not just on the cleverness of the headlines, but on their sophistication, uniqueness, appropriateness, and likely success in capturing readers’ attention.”

To view the full list of winners, visit aceseditors.org.