Times Wins Multiple L.A. Press Club National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards

Staff Writer Laura King and Foreign Correspondent and Photographer Marcus Yam earned a first-place award for their story about war-displaced amateur actors from Ukraine who traveled to William Shakespeare’s birthplace to perform “King Lear.”

The Los Angeles Times received numerous honors in the Los Angeles Press Club’s 17th annual National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards competition. The awards, which were presented at a ceremony on Dec. 1 in downtown L.A., recognize the finest work from U.S.-based entertainment reporters and editors, as well as theater, film and television critics across all media.

Among the top honorees from The Times, Culture Columnist and Critic Mary McNamara earned a first-place award in the columnist (print) category for a collection of columns, including one highlighting the hit FX series “The Bear” as a portrait of the damage that alcoholism can inflict on families. The competition’s judges commented that McNamara “shows great knowledge of her topics” and “isn’t afraid to reveal things about herself, as she did in her column about ‘The Bear,’ in which she noted that she was a child of an alcoholic.”

Staff Writers August Brown and Stacy Perman earned first-place honors in the business, music related (print/online) category for their article, Recording Academy faces claims of past use of NDAs to silence women about sexual abuse allegations . The judges called the piece “an important story that raises serious questions about sexism and sexual harassment allegations that may be being glossed over in the Record Academy.”

Staff Writer Laura King and Foreign Correspondent and Photographer Marcus Yam earned a first-place award in the music/performing arts industry feature (over 1,000 words, print) category for their story, They fled war, then found new hope through Shakespeare’s toughest play .

In addition, Staff Writer Deborah Vankin earned first place in the commentary analysis/trend, other arts (print) category for her piece, Scammers used AI to tell the world I was dead. Why? I had to find out , and Audience Editor Nicholas Ducassi and former photography fellow Michael Blackshire took first place for best journalistic use of social media to tell or enhance a story for their video, Compton on Kendrick and ‘Not Like Us .’

To learn more about the L.A. Press Club’s National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards and see the full list of winners, visit lapressclub.org.